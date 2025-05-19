Today, May 19, is the death anniversary of Jamsetji Tata, the legendary industrialist and visionary philanthropist who founded the Tata Group. On his 121st death anniversary, leaders across party lines took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tributes to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in his post, paid tribute to Jamsetji Tata and said that he was remembering the Indian pioneer industrialist on his death anniversary. Born on March 3, 1839, in Navsari, Gujarat, Jamsetji Tata was known as the "Father of Indian Industry". Jamsetji Tata 117th Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Pioneer Industrialist and Founder of Tata Group.

Remembering Indian Pioneer Industrialist Jamsetji Tata

Remembering Indian pioneer industrialist Jamsetji Tata on his death anniversary.🙏🏻#JamsetjiTata pic.twitter.com/tVw0XNf16L — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 19, 2025

Remembering the Pioneer Who Laid the Foundation of Industrial India

‘In a free enterprise, the community is not just another stakeholder, but is in fact the very purpose of its existence.’ - Jamsetji Tata Remembering the pioneer who laid the foundation of industrial India, Jamsetji Tata on his death anniversary.#JamsetjiTata #Visionary… pic.twitter.com/syx0KkWTAO — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) May 19, 2025

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Pays Tribute

भारत में औद्योगिक विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले, दूरदर्शी उद्योगपति, जमशेदजी टाटा को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर श्रद्धासुमन। My tributes to visionary industrialist, great philanthropist Jamsetji Tata on his Punyatithi. pic.twitter.com/7sVl3oSvBP — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) May 19, 2025

Keshav Prasad Maurya Remembers Jamsetji Tata

भारत के औद्योगिक विकास के पथप्रदर्शक, टाटा समूह के संस्थापक महान दूरदर्शी श्री जमशेद जी टाटा जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। राष्ट्र निर्माण, आत्मनिर्भरता और उद्योग जगत में मूल्यों की स्थापना में उनके योगदान को भारत सदैव कृतज्ञता के साथ याद करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/6TjSxCcBPp — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) May 19, 2025

#JamshedTata

Humble Tributes to Jamsetji Tata

