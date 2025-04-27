A few days after picking 300 T20 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah became the highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, surpassing the legendary Lasith Malinga. Bumrah, who was on level with Malinga, dismissed Aiden Markram during the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match to claim his 171st IPL wicket. In 139 IPL matches, the 31-year-old has picked 171 wickets at an average of 22.78 and an astounding economy of 7.32 with two four and five-wicket hauls between 2013 and 2025. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 4,000 Indian Premier League Runs, Achieves Feat During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Jasprit Bumrah Creates History

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)