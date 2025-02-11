A young man, identified as Khub Chand, died after being hit by a train near Mauranipur station. According to reports, he had dropped his wife at her maternal home before taking the extreme step. The incident occurred when the Bundelkhand Express was approaching the station. Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and took the body into custody. It has been sent for post-mortem examination. Jhansi Station Suicide: Man Jumps on Train Engine, Charred To Death After Coming in Contact of Overhead Live Cable (Disturbing Video).

Man Dies After Being Hit by Bundelkhand Express Near Mauranipur Station

🚨 झांसी: ट्रेन से कटकर युवक की मौत 🚨 महोबा निवासी युवक की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत। पत्नी को मायके छोड़ने के बाद मऊरानीपुर स्टेशन के पास ट्रेन से आत्महत्या की। घटना बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस के आने पर हुई। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। युवक की पहचान खूब चंद्र के… pic.twitter.com/xLFcvDIf01 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)