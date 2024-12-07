In a tragic incident at Jhansi station, a man is believed to have committed suicide after jumping onto the roof of the Goa Express. The man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was electrocuted by the high-tension overhead cables, resulting in his body being severely charred. The shocking incident occurred early in the morning, leaving onlookers in a state of disbelief. Authorities have confirmed that the man’s actions appear to be a deliberate act of suicide. Investigations are ongoing to verify his identity and the reasons behind his drastic decision. Madhya Pradesh: Man Has Toes Amputed After He Jumps in Front of Jhansi-Etawah Express in Failed Suicide Bid Over Unemployment (Watch Video).

Man Jumps on Train Engine, Charred To Death After Coming in Contact of Overhead Live Cable

A man jumps on the locomotive roof of Goa express at Jhansi station, charred to death following electrocution from high tension overhead cable. pic.twitter.com/XT5k2akmcp — Arvind Chauhan, very allergic to 'ya ya'. (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) December 7, 2024

