On Sunday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren participated in the Chhath Pooja celebrations at Hatania Talab in Ranchi. Earlier in the day, devotees were seen offer prayers at the Hatania Talab in Ranchi on the occasion of Chhath Puja, as festive fervour gripped the city. Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees Offer Prayers at ITO Ghat in Delhi To Mark Chhath Mahaparv (See Pics).

Hemant Soren Participates in Chhath Puja Celebrations

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren participates in #ChhathPooja celebrations at Hatania Talab in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/zMpAZfBlga — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

