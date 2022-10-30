On the occasion of Chhath Puja, devotees in Delhi were seen offering prayers at ITO ghat. In view of the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory for the citizens. The advisory will be into effect on Sunday, October 30 and Monday, October 31. The police has requested commuters to use the Signature Bridge instead of Old Wazirabad Bridge and use Geeta colony flyover and Yamuna push road towards Akshardham temple from Laxmi Nagar red light. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory in View of Chhath Puja Celebrations in Juhu Area; Check Complete Details Here.

Devotees Offer Prayers at ITO Ghat

Delhi | Devotees offer prayers at ITO ghat on #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/C0J3KNG827 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

