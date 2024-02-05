The Champai Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand bagged a trust vote in the assembly today, on the first day of the two-day session. Champai Soren won the Jharkhand floor test with 47 votes in favour. Meanwhile, 29 opposition MLAs voted against him. Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2. Champai Soren Pays Tribute to Sidho-Kanho in Ranchi After Taking Oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand (See Pics).

CM Champai Soren Bags Trust Vote With 47 Votes

CM Champai Soren led Jharkhand government wins floor test after 47 MLAs support him 29 MLAs in opposition. #JharkhandPolitics pic.twitter.com/30BBXMjaak — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

