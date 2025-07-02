Bengaluru, July 2: A senior associate consultant at Infosys has been arrested for allegedly filming women inside a restroom at the company’s Electronic City campus. The accused, 28-year-old Swapnil Nagesh Mali from Andhra Pradesh, was caught red-handed on June 30 after a female employee noticed suspicious activity in an adjacent toilet stall.

According to the NDTV report, the woman saw a reflection and then saw Mali standing on the commode, attempting to record her with his phone. She immediately raised an alarm, prompting other employees to intervene and apprehend the accused as he tried to flee. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Places Hidden Camera Inside Geyser To Record Woman’s Private Moments, Threatens to Leak Her Videos; Arrested.

Infosys Techie Films Women in Office Restroom in Bengaluru, Over 30 Explicit Videos Found

Infosys Human Resources personnel conducted a preliminary check of Mali’s mobile phone and reportedly found over 30 explicit videos of different women, including one of the complainant. Although the videos were deleted in the presence of the victim, a screenshot of one was retained for evidence. The phone has since been sent for forensic analysis to retrieve any deleted content.

Infosys Initially Tries To Resolve Issue Internally

The complainant filed a police complaint on July 1 after discussing the incident with her husband, who questioned the company’s initial handling of the matter. She alleged that Infosys attempted to resolve the issue internally by securing an apology from the accused rather than immediately involving law enforcement. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Finds Hidden Mobile Filming Her in Toilet of Hospital, Suspect Arrested.

Mali has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, including charges of voyeurism and breach of privacy. Police are now investigating whether other women were similarly targeted and whether the company delayed reporting the incident.

