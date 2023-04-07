A road which was being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Sabda Panchayat of Chandankiyari block of Bokaro was allegedly uprooted by hands by the villagers. The villagers have alleged corruption in road construction. A video is going viral on social media which shows the villagers uprooting the road by hand. The villagers alleged that the five and a half kilometer road being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.18 crore is a product of corruption. UP: BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla Digs Road Build Of Rs 40 Cr With Bare Hands in Lucknow, Complaints About Poor Construction (Watch Video).

Villagers Uproot Road by Hands in Bokaro

