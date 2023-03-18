A video of a man digging roads with his hands in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow goes viral on the Internet. The man is explicitly questioning the Yogi Government's efficiency in building a road with a budget of Rs 40 crore. Yogesh Shukla, BJP MLA from Lucknow's BKT seat, has written a letter complaining to the Public Works Minister. He mentioned the poor construction of roads during the widening project. Uttar Pradesh: Man Scoops Out Surface of Newly-built Road in Deoria (Watch Video).

Man Digs Road With Hands in UP

Man in Lucknow rips up poor-quality road, built for Rs 40 crore, with bare hands to expose corruption. BKT MLA Yogesh Shukla, in a letter, shot a complaint to the minister about the poor quality of construction of the road widening project. pic.twitter.com/KU2CtqGMwo — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 17, 2023

