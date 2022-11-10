According to reports, Jitendra Narain, senior IAS officer and former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who is the main accused in Andaman gangrape case has been arrested. Reportedly, Narain's anticipatory bail plea was rejected a few hours ago. As per reports, the anticipatory bail plea of former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary was rejected in a gang rape case. Job-for-Sex Racket: Suspended IAS Officer Jitendra Narain at Epicentre of Sexual Allegation; Women Allegedly Raped Were Provided With Government Employment.

Jitendra Narain Arrested in Andaman Gangrape Case

BIG BREAKING: Jitendra Narain senior IAS officer, former CS Andaman and main accused in Andaman gangrape arrested! — Ankur Sharma (@AnkurSharma__) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)