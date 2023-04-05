The Srinagar Police on Wednesday issued an advisory making tenant verification mandatory in view of the increase in social and general crimes in the city. "Tenant verification has been made mandatory as per various provisions of CrPC," officials of Srinagar police said. The police also said that in many crime cases involvement of persons staying on rent has been found. "Non-verification will lead to FIR u/s 188 of IPC against landlord," added Srinagar Police. Srinagar Blast: Explosion in Car At Boulevard Road, Investigation Underway.

Tenant Verification Mandatory in Srinagar

