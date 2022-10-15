The migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu on Saturday protested against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat. Bhat was shot dead by the terrorists in the Choudry Gund area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday. Kashmiri Pandit Shot at by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Kashmiri Pandit Employees in Jammu Protest:

J&K | Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu protest against the killing of one Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian pic.twitter.com/v9KQaNW0QR — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

