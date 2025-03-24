The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has called for the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma following his recent transfer to his parent High Court. The demand comes just days after a massive sum of cash was reportedly recovered from his residence by the Delhi Fire Department. The controversy erupted when emergency responders, called in for an unrelated incident, allegedly discovered a significant amount of currency stashed at Justice Verma’s residence. While official authorities have yet to comment on the nature of the findings, the incident has sparked widespread discussions within legal and political circles. The Bar Association, in its statement, expressed deep concerns over the integrity of the judiciary, stating, “If faith is gone, everything is gone. The nation will collapse.” The association has urged higher authorities to take immediate action, emphasizing that such incidents could erode public trust in the judicial system. Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma’s Home: Delhi High Court Withdraws Judicial Work From Justice With Immediate Effect.

Allahabad HC Bar Association Demands Impeachment

"If faith gone, everything gone. Nation will collapse." Allahabad High Court bar association seeks impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma after he was transferred to his parent HC. This comes days after debris of cash was recovered from his residence by Delhi fire department. pic.twitter.com/7WwUkWvtVx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 24, 2025

