A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Kalyan today, March 11. According to news agency IANS, the blaze erupted on the top floor of a 14-storey building at Jhulelal Chowk in Kalyan West, causing panic in the area. Soon after the incident was reported, local authorities were alerted, and KDMC fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire tenders are working to control the blaze. Mumbai Fire: 3 Injured, 2 Vehicles Damaged After Leaking Gas Pipeline Catches Blaze on Road in Andheri (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Kalyan

Kalyan West, Maharashtra: A fire broke out on the top floor of a 14-story building at Jhulelal Chowk, causing panic. KDMC fire tenders are on-site, working to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/0j9CCKdgpG — IANS (@ians_india) March 11, 2025

