Senior BJP leader and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust trustee Kameshwar Chaupal passed away on February 7 after a prolonged illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, stating on X, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader and trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kameshwar Chaupal ji. He was a dedicated Ram Bhakt who made a valuable contribution in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya." Chaupal, who laid the first brick for the temple in 1989, had been battling a kidney ailment. He was remembered for his efforts towards the welfare of deprived communities. Kameshwar Chaupal Dies: VHP Leader Who Laid First Brick for Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Breathes His Last in Delhi After Prolonged Illness.

PM Narendra Modi Mourns Kameshwar Chaupal’s Death

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)