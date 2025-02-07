Ayodhya, Feb 7 (PTI) VHP leader Kameshwar Chaupal, who laid the first brick for the Ayodhya Ram temple's construction during a 1989 ceremony, has died after prolonged illness.

He breathed his last at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, according to information provided by the Ram Temple Trust's media centre.

A member of the temple trust, Chaupal had been suffering from kidney ailment for a long time.

Hailing from Patna, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader laid the first brick during the inaugural foundation-laying ceremony for the temple in November 1989, the temple trust said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had bestowed on him the title of "first Kar Sevak", it added.

In a post on X, the VHP called Chaupal's passing "deeply saddening and shocking".

"We pray to the almighty for peace to his departed soul and strength to his family and loved ones in this difficult time," it added.

