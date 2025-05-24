A Kannada language activist on X (formerly Twitter) called out Union Bank of India for not offering Kannada language at its ATM outside the Nagarbhavi Branch, near the National Law School (NLS) campus in Bengaluru. The post highlighted the irony of prompting “Select Your Language” only to present Hindi and English, with no trace of the local language, Kannada. The user expressed frustration over wasted time and questioned the exclusion in a Kannada-majority region. Netizens on X echoed the activist’s frustration, with many criticising the lack of Kannada as disrespectful to the local culture while others felt that this was an unnecessary issue. SBI Bank Manager, Who Refused To Speak Kannada and Later Apologised, Transferred, State Bank of India Issues Statement Over Viral Video.

Kannada Language Activist Slams Union Bank After ATM Omits Kannada

Hello, @UnionBankTweets at ur ATM outside the Nagarbhavi Branch near the NLS campus, had literally wasted so much time searching for My language Kannada., after reading “Select Your Language” but only to find English and another alien language Hindi. What’s the whole point of… pic.twitter.com/YNoDwTggZO — Prathap ಕಣಗಾಲ್💛❤️ (@Kanagalogy) May 24, 2025

Netizens React

You are tweeting in English, so you know English. Why make it an unnecessary issue? — A (@131_Clip) May 24, 2025

You could have just said English and Hindi but you have to use an a derogatory word, “alien” before it. Your fight is for Kannada language or it is to insult other languages? — Indianguts (@Indianguts) May 24, 2025

Shame on you Union Bank 🤣🤣🤣 and please disburse cash with kannada language printed, else don't, no kannada no cash 😂 — Sandy Kapur (@Kapur2Sandy) May 24, 2025

