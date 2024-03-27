A video of a man performing a dangerous stunt on a bike in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has gone viral, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. The clip, which has been widely circulated online, shows the individual carrying out the risky manoeuvre while police officers look on. In the viral video, the man can be seen performing risky stunt while three cops who were also on their motorcycle watch. What was surprising is that the cops do not ask the man to follow traffic guidelines. They also did not stop him from performing the dangerous stunt. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the enforcement of traffic rules. Hyderabad Bike Stunt Video: Six People Arrested for Performing Wheelie on Two-Wheeler in Telangana.

Kanpur Bike Stunt Video

सम्बन्धित को जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) March 26, 2024

