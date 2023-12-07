In a tragic incident, a teenager died when he crashed into an auto-rickshaw while trying to pass it in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera in the vicinity. The boy, Arjun, was a Class 12 student who had gone to a wedding with his friend and spent the night there, according to his family. The following day, at 8 am, his friend gave him his scooter for some errand. On his way back, he attempted to overtake an autorickshaw but lost his balance and hit the auto’s tyre head-on before tumbling onto the road. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Cruel Act Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Two Arrested in Kanpur for Killing Migratory Birds, Video Surfaces.

Kanpur Road Accident

Extremely tragic: A Class 12 student died after his two-wheeler collided with an auto in an attempt to overtake. The accident happened today at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.#Accident #CCTV #CCTVFootage #Video #Kanpur pic.twitter.com/xOQsuUyDjR — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 7, 2023

