In a tragic incident, four people were electrocuted to death while preparing for a 10-day church festival at St. Antony’s Church in Enayam Puthenthurai, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu. The deceased were identified as Vijayan, Mano, Jestes, and Shivam. The mishap occurred when they were decorating a chariot for the ninth-day celebrations. While rolling a large metal ladder, it accidentally touched a high-tension wire, leading to an electric shock. As the road was wet, the victims collapsed instantly. The horrific moment was caught on camera, showing sparks on the ground and the four men falling one after another. Locals rushed to help, but their efforts were in vain. The bodies were sent for autopsy at Kulitharai and Asaripallam Government Hospitals. Following the incident, Pudukadai Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The tragedy has raised concerns over safety precautions during festival preparations. Azamgarh: 2 Labourers Electrocuted After Wedding Procession Comes Into Contact With High-Tension Wire in Uttar Pradesh.

4 Electrocuted During Church Festival Preparations in Tamil Nadu (Disturbing Visuals)

Four individuals have tragically lost their lives due to an electric shock in the village of Inaiyamputhenthurai, located in the Kanyakumari district. The incident occurred when an iron ladder came into contact with an electric pole while preparations were underway for a temple… pic.twitter.com/vNr6gwAyp1 — Mahalingam Ponnusamy (@mahajournalist) March 1, 2025

