In yet another incident of sexual assaults, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six minor boys in the Karimganj district. All six accused, aged between 13-15, were arrested on November 8. A case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. Haryana Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Hotel Room, Dumped on Roadside in Gurugram, Two Arrested.

13-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Six Minors:

Karimganj, Assam | Police yesterday arrested 6 minor boys allegedly for gang-raping a 13-year-old girl: Nilovjyoti Nath SHO, Ramkrishna Nagar Police Station pic.twitter.com/2liwHMvoIf — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

