Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara suffered a head injury in a stone pelting incident while campaigning in Koratagere Assembly constituency on Friday. As per the health officer of a primary health centre in Akkirampura, he is out of danger. He has been shifted to Sri Siddhartha Medical College at Tumakuru. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Asks EC To Bar Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath From Campaigning Over Their Statements Against Minority.

G Parameshwara Suffers Head Injury in Stone Pelting:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Former Deputy CM and Congress leader, G Parameshwara suffered an injury in his head while campaigning in Koratagere constituency. The incident occurred when someone in the crowd reportedly pelted stones at him. As per the health officer of primary health… pic.twitter.com/L3UD13B4Fl — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

