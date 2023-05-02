Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, the state high court has dismissed a PIL seeking permission for NRIs to cast their vote from abroad. The elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka are scheduled to take place on May 10. The Karnataka High Court rejected a PIL filed by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who sought a grant of voting rights to NRIs from the countries they reside in. The vacation bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil rejected the petition filed by Ravi M. The court accepted the submission made by the Election Commission of India that said, "The Right to vote is not a fundamental right and it is a creature of law. Therefore unless law is shown which provides for voting, the Right to vote cannot be sought for." Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Karnataka High Court Dismisses PIL

