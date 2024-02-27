Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah cast his vote for Rajya Sabha elections at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. After casting his vote, Siddaramaiah said, “They (BJP) have also fielded candidate to win the elections, but for the 5th candidate they required 45 votes, do they have 45 votes? How will they win without numbers? Though they know that they don't have numbers they fielded Kupendra Reddy and they tried to poach our MLAs, that's why an FIR has been lodged against him. I'm sure all our 3 candidates are going to win.” Republic Day 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes To Rajnath Singh over Rejection of State Tableau for Republic Day Parade, Says 'Decision Has Hurt Sentiments of Kannadigas'.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Casts His Vote for Rajya Sabha Elections 2024

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah casts his vote for Rajya Sabha elections at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/2XP1bshRVU — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

On Rajya Sabha elections, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says "They (BJP) have also fielded candidate to win the elections, but for the 5th candidate they required 45 votes, do they have 45 votes? How will they win without numbers? Though they know that they don't have numbers they… pic.twitter.com/6KIx3DSEcv — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)