Newly sworn-in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending his wishes. "Thank you very much for your good wishes. Please support us in our effort to make Karnataka safe, beautiful and strong. Thank you again," Shivakumar tweeted in Kannada. Today, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, while Siddaramaiah took the oath of office as the 24th Chief Minister of the state. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar on Becoming CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar Thanks PM Narendra Modi:

