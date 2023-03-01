Ahead of assembly polls in Karnataka, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner, recently the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto chief, joined BJP. He resigned from IPS last year to join AAP. According to the news agency, PTI, he was not on good terms with state party members and was not happy with organisational changes. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah To Flag-Off Two ‘Vijay Sankalp’ Yatra, Inaugurate Projects in Poll-Bound State on March 3.

AAP Manifesto Chief Joins BJP

Karnataka | Former commissioner of Bengaluru and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joins BJP, in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/o1TdIGfUve — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

