A shocking video has surfaced showing a villager in Karnataka using a machete to strike another man inside a government building. The incident happened on Tuesday at the Maddur Taluk office, and a video of it has circulated on social media. According to the police, the man attacked the other villager over a land dispute. The attacker has been identified as Nandan and the victim is 45-year-old Chennaraj. Both went to the taluk office to resolve the conflict. However, Nandan became furious after the decision came in favour of Chennaraj and as soon they came out of the office, the attacker hurled chilli powder in the victim’s eyes, took out a machete and charged towards him. Karnataka Shocker: Man Force-Feeds Poison to Wife’s Lover in Kolar, Buries Body in Compost Kit; Arrested.

Watch Maddur Attack Video:

A land dispute led to attack inside government building in #Maddur #Mandya dist of #Karnataka. An angry Nandan attacked Chennaraj with machete, as he was angry-that the dispute judgment went in his favour. Chennaraj has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. pic.twitter.com/m7eB4qCcTJ — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 24, 2023

