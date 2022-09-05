Amid Crumbling infra due to torrential rains overnight, the city of Bengaluru was on its knees on Monday as several areas were waterlogged forcing employees of IT companies to use tractors to reach office in yemalur area of the city. While some companies announced work from home for their employees, some didn’t, leaving thousands of employees stranded on flooded streets on the morning of September 5.

Check Tweet:

Karnataka | Many employees of IT companies use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru amid waterlogging due to heavy rains We can't take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We're awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50: Local https://t.co/vU7zRpDXADpic.twitter.com/ApRI8xa1Qk — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

