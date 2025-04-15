A brutal assault on a 38-year-old woman in Davanagere has sparked widespread outrage after a video of the incident went viral. The woman, identified as Shabina Banu, was attacked by a mob outside a mosque following a complaint made by her husband, Jameel Ahmed, over a domestic dispute. The incident took place on April 9, when Shabina, her relative Nasreen, and a man named Fayaz were summoned to the Jama Masjid in Tavarekere, Bengaluru. According to officials, after Shabina's husband discovered Fayaz and Nasreen at their home, he filed a complaint against them, leading to the confrontation. Upon arriving at the mosque, the trio was ambushed by six men, who beat Shabina with sticks and pipes, leaving her severely injured. The assault was captured on camera and shared widely on social media, causing an uproar across the state. The accused individuals, including Mohammad Niyaz Mohammad Gauspeer, Chand Basha, Dastagir, Rasool T R, and Inayat Ullah, were arrested shortly after the video surfaced. They face charges of conspiracy, assault, and attempted murder. 'Modi Masjid' in Bengaluru: Is Mosque Named After the Indian Prime Minister in Karnataka Capital?

Woman Brutally Attacked by Mob Outside Mosque in Davanagere After Husband Files Complaint

Woman thrashed outside a mosque in Karnataka's Davanagere over domestic dispute; 6 arrested. This is unforgivable & gross injustice... We respect all religious books, but the Constitution is the book that must be followed. Strong action should be taken: @RahulEaswar… pic.twitter.com/yDO3f78WM6 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 15, 2025

Inclusive Karnataka: Muslim women beaten in Sharia style by Muslim men. Most important "It happened outside mosque". pic.twitter.com/lSAg7Yl3kY — Facts (@BefittingFacts) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)