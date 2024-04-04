A one-and-half-year-old boy, who got trapped after falling into a borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura district has been rescued successfully. On Thursday, April 4, after a 20-hour long operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams, along with various local authorities, successfully rescued the toddler identified as Satwik Mujagond. The unfortunate incident took place yesterday when the child had gone out to play near his house located in Lachyan village of Indi taluk. The doctors administered first aid and promptly transported him to a nearby hospital for a check-up after the rescue operation. Karnataka: 18-Month-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell in Vijayapura, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Toddler Successfully Rescued:

#WATCH | Karnataka: A 1.5-year-old child was recused alive after he fell into an open borewell in the Lachyan village of Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district; visuals of the rescue carried out by NDRF and SDRF teams. (Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/MtVRNPUz1u — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

