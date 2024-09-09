In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, six people, including four men, died in a head-on collision between cars. The road accident occurred near Keregalapalya in Madhugiri taluk. Ashok KV, SP Tumakuru, said that two people who were injured have been admitted to a local hospital and are in critical condition. Accident in Karnataka: 5 People Killed, 4 Others Injured in Road Mishap in Tumakuru District.

Road Accident in Karnataka's Keregalapalya

Karnataka | 6 people including four men, a woman and her 12-year-old son died in a head-on collision between cars near Keregalapalya in Madhugiri taluk. Two injured have been admitted to a local hospital, both are in critical condition: Ashok KV, SP Tumakuru — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

