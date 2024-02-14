The Rockline Mall in Karnataka's Bengaluru was sealed today, February 14. As per news agency ANI, the Rockline Mall in Bengaluru was sealed due to non-payment of due tax. A video going viral on social media shows officers of Corporation Revenue sealing the mall today.

Rockline Mall in Bengaluru Sealed

#WATCH | Karnataka | Rockline Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to non-payment of due tax. Corporation Revenue Officers sealed the Mall today. pic.twitter.com/zK1zbXOe7M — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

