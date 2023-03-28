The Bengaluru civic body has issued a notice prohibiting the slaughtering and sale of meat within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits on March 30 in view of Ram Navami 2023. Ram Navami is a Hindu festival, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama. Ram Navami 2023: Delhi Police Denies Permission for 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' in Jahangirpuri.

Ram Navami 2023:

Karnataka | Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru BBMP limits on March 30 ahead of Sri Rama Navami. — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)