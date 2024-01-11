In what can be termed as a disturbing incident, a 77-year-old differently abled woman crawled for two kilometres to reach post office in Kunibelekere village following the termination of her pension payments. A video of the incident showing the bereaved woman crawling on the streets has gone viral on social media. Childless Girijamma whose both legs are disabled crawled for eight hours to reach the post office which is just two kilometres away. She claimed that her pension payments, made through the post office was abruptly stopped without prior notice. Stranded without funds for a bus or autorickshaw, she resorted to crawling in hope that the officials in the post office would address her issue, reported Times of India. "I was supposed to receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000, but it has not come to me for the past two months", said Girijamma to the publication. While the incident happened last week, it came to notice after it went viral on social media platforms. According to reports, she was taken to hospital for treatment as she had received bruises and cuts while crawling. Karnataka Shocker: Journalist Assaulted With Cleaver After Accusing Shop Owner of Selling Stolen Chicken in Kolar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Specially Abled Woman Crawls To Post Office:

పింఛన్ కోసం..బామ్మ కష్టాలు.. కర్ణాటకలోని దావణగెరె జిల్లాలో ఓ బామ్మకి జీవనాధారమైన పింఛను డబ్బు 2నెలలుగా రాలేదు. అడిగితే పోస్టుమాన్ విసుక్కుంటున్నాడు. దీంతో రోడ్డుపై దేకుతూ 8 గంటల పాటు ప్రయాణించి 2 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలోని పోస్టాఫీసుకు చేరుకుందా పెద్దావిడ. దాని వల్ల కాళ్లంతా… pic.twitter.com/T1799IIpGF — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)