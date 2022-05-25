In an bizarre incident, 'sorry' was found written on the streets surrounding a school in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Images shared by news agency ANI showed 'sorry' painted on the streets, as well as over the premises of a private school in the area. A CCTV footage of two-persons painting the premises in red has been found and is being scanned. As per media reports, the duo was seen carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys. They then take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area.

Check Tweet:

Karnataka | 'Sorry' painted all over the premises of a private school and on the streets surrounding it in Sunkadakatte Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them: Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP West Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/mbrbznwu7x — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)