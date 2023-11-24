A tipper truck ran over some sleeping lorry workers at a petrol pump in Karnataka's Udupi district on Friday morning, November 24. The incident was caught on CCTV camera of a petrol pump. A CCTV footage released by the news agency PTI shows Two men sleeping near a goods vehicle at the petrol pump was run over by a tipper truck, which had come to refuel petrol. More detail on casualty or injury awaited. ‘Gaadi Par Control Na Khoyen, Nahi Toh Ho Sakta Hai Moye Moye’: Delhi Police Shares Video of Man Performing Stunt While Riding Bike, Warned Bikers for Such Dangerous Stunts.

Truck Runs Over Sleeping Lorry Workers

VIDEO | A tipper truck ran over some sleeping lorry workers at a petrol pump in Udupi, Karnataka. More details are awaited. (Viewer discretion advised) (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/9WXu2cP8Mf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)