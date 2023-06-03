A woman in Karnataka's Mandya taught a lesson to a miscreant who allegedly misbehaved with her on Saturday. The woman was travelling on the local bus, and the unidentified man started teasing her and tried to touch her inappropriately. He continued to touch her even after she warned him not to. Enraged, the woman slapped him and confronted him. The man then escaped the bus. The video of the incident was recorded by a passenger and is now going viral on social media. Mumbai: Youth Accused of Eve-Teasing Thrashed by Two Girls in Kalyan on Valentine's Day, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Slaps Eve-Teaser Inside Bus:

A woman beat her eve teaser at KR Pete bus stand in #Mandya. The lady was travelling in the local bus - the unidentified man was teasing her and tried to touch her inappropriately. Even after she warned- he continued to touch her (1/2) pic.twitter.com/69wEWFuTgZ — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 3, 2023

