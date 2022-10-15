Arjunlal Meena, a BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Udaipur celebrated the festival of love, togetherness, and the mutual bond that is Karwa Chauth with his two wives. Meena, husband to two women Meenakshi and Rajkumari – both sisters, went viral after the photos of their festivities surfaced on social media. Shocking Karwa Chauth Gift! Man in Bhagalpur Fulfils Wife’s Strange Wish, Let’s Her Marry Paramour Giving Consent in Court (Video).

Arjunlal Meena Celebrates KArva Chauth With His Two Wives:

