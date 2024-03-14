A Kashmiri businessman was reportedly thrashed and asked to abandon his business activities by a group of men in Mumbai's Colaba region. According to reports, Younis Rather, a prominent businessman from Padshahi Bagh, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir was brutally attacked by a group of local men in Colaba. The attack was launched on the victim outside his shop, leaving him severely injured and traumatized. A video of the horrifying incident is currently doing rounds on social media. The victim had reportedly reached out to the Mumbai Police to register a complaint, however, authorities are yet to comment on the matter. Kashmiri Street Vendors Brutally Thrashed in Lucknow in Broad Daylight, One Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Kashmiri Businessman Thrashed by Men in Mumbai's Colaba

Younis Rather who is a prominent businessman from Padshahi Bagh, Srinagar, Kashmir, was brutally attacked by a group of local goons in Colaba, Mumbai. He was viciously assaulted outside his shop, leaving him severely injured and traumatized. 3/n @priyankac19 @ss_suryawanshi — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) March 14, 2024

