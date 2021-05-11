Kashmiri Man Sets Up Floating Ambulance on Shikara to Help People Amid COVID-19 Crisis, See Pics

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar-based Tariq Ahmad Patloo sets up floating ambulance to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. He says, "Considering the situation at hospitals and homes due to rising cases, I've set up this facility for people, which has PPE kits, stretchers & wheelchair." pic.twitter.com/TdUOEJjKFi — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

