BJP candidate Vinod Moradiya has won from the Katargam constituency while AAP's Gopal Italia finished second. Italia’s poll performance was being keenly watched with the AAP having held an extensive campaign in the state. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Secures Lead in 151 Seats; Congress Ahead in 21, AAP 6

