Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia shocked the crowd at a public meeting in , on January 6 by flogging himself with a belt in an emotional act of self-blame. Italia said he failed to secure justice for a young woman from Amreli who was allegedly paraded by police after her arrest in a defamation case involving a BJP MLA. A viral video shows Italia removing his belt and hitting himself, stating he was anguished by his inability to bring justice in Gujarat for incidents like the Amreli case and other tragedies. Surat to Bangkok Flight Passengers Consume 15 Litres of Alcohol Worth INR 1.8 Lakh and Finish Thepla Snacks, Video Goes Viral.

Gopal Italia Self-Flagellation Video:

ગુજરાતનો સૂતેલો આત્મા જાગવો જોઈએ. ગુજરાતમાં એક નિર્દોષ દીકરીનું સરઘસ કાઢવામાં આવ્યું અને પટ્ટાથી માર મારવામાં આવ્યો એ ઘટનામાં હું એસપીને મળ્યો પણ ન્યાય ન અપાવી શક્યો એ બદલ હું મને પોતાને સજા કરું છું. આ સિવાય ભૂતકાળમાં અનેક ઘટનાઓ જેવી કે, લઠ્ઠાકાંડ, પેપરલીકકાંડ, મોરબીકાંડ,… pic.twitter.com/zM7qPUQZBz — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)