Customs department's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Friday seized around 422 grams of gold worth more than Rs 38 lakh at the Kochi airport. The gold was brought in rings and in the form of paste inside innerwear. This was seized from a passenger coming from Dubai. Delhi Customs Seize Wristwatches Worth Rs 28 Crores From Passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Check Tweet:

Kochi, Kerala | Customs department seized 422 grams gold worth more than Rs 38 lakh, which was brought in rings & in form of paste inside innerwear by a pax coming from Dubai, at Kochi airport today.A special pocket was made in the underwear to conceal gold inside of that. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)