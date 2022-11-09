Kerala DGP Anil Kant directed orders to Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner Sparjan Kumar asking to register a case against the film The Kerala Story as it allegedly portrays the state as a safe haven of terrorists. by the claims made in the teaser of the Adah Sharma starrer. The Kerala Story: Promo of Adah Sharma-Starrer Accused of Misrepresenting Former CM VS Achuthanandan’s Old Speech With Wrong Subtitles (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kerala DGP directed Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner to register FIR on the teaser of the movie 'The Kerala Story'. This was based on a complaint sent to CM. High Tech Crime Enquiry Cell conducted a preliminary enquiry & report was sent to DGP: Kerala Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)