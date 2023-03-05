A doctor was assaulted by relatives of a patient alleging delay in her postnatal treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday. Cardiologist PK Ashokan suffered bruises on his face in the assault. The glass shield of a counter at the hospital was smashed by the attackers. The patient's family had earlier levelled allegations against the doctor who treated her. Apparently, a 15-member gang stormed into the hospital alleging that the CT scan results of the woman, undergoing treatment at the hospital, were being delayed and destroyed the window panes of the hospital. Scissor in Stomach Case: Woman Calls Off Protest After Kerala Health Minister Veena George Assures Action.

Doctor Thrashed in Kozhikode:

Kerala: A 60-year-old doctor beaten by relatives of a patient for alleged delay in the postnatal care in Kozhikode "The doctor received serious bruises & has been admitted to the ICU. Hospitals across the state might also go on strike," @Viveknarayantw tells @MalhotraShivya. pic.twitter.com/feAsePEJmB — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 5, 2023

