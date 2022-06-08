Kerala Gold smuggling case | PS Sarith has been taken by vigilance dept of the state govt without any intimation, they need to prove it. They should have taken the fifth accused Sivasanker then the 6th accused into custody. How can they take 7th accused PS Sarith: Swapna Suresh pic.twitter.com/ZZVW7C5Qno— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

