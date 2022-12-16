The Kerala High Court on Friday directed State Government to publicise a circular issued by the State Police Chief instructing all District Police Chiefs and Station House Officers to comply with the High Court order. As per the high court order, police have to register an FIR within an hour if doctors or staff of a hospital are attacked. Kerala High Court Says Lock Up Men As They Create Trouble, Let Women Walk Free During Curfews.

Kerala High Court Issues Directive to State Govt

