As per latest reports, Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Dileep and others in case alleging conspiracy by them to eliminate officers probing 2017 actress assault. Kerala High Court Transfers Mobile Phones Produced by Dileep and Others to Magisterial Court.

Dileep Granted Anticipatory Bail By Kerala HC

