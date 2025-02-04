The Kerala High Court recently said that it was unjust to deny a 24-year-old man, who is the fourth accused in an NDPS case, permission to travel abroad for employment when the conclusion of the trial was not foreseeable in the near future. The Kerala high court bench of Justice VG Arun further stated that the Sessions Court, citing examples of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, to deny permission to the accused was "unwarranted". As per the facts of the case, the crime was registered against the petitioner in 2018, alleging the commission of offences under Sections 22(b) and 20(b)(ii) (B) of the NDPS Act, and the Sessions Case of 2019 is pending before Additional Sessions Court- III, Thrissur. After hearing both sides, the court stated that it would be unjust to deny permission to the petitioner to go abroad for employment for another two years due to delay in the disposal of the case. Hence, the court directed the Additional Sessions Judge to grant permission to the petitioner to travel abroad for employment. Marriage Between Indian and Foreigner Solemnised Outside India Cannot Be Registered Under Special Marriage Act, Says Kerala High Court After Couple Marries Under Civil Laws of Indonesia.

